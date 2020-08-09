Woodburn shooting suspect caught, faces attempted murder

Victim taken to hospital by Life Flight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a person Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired from the 500 block of Leasure Street around 10:15 p.m. Upon their arrival, WPD officers found the shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was eventually transported to a hospital by Life Flight.

Eric Gonzalez Hernandez, of Woodburn, was taken into custody by police about 45 minutes later. WPD did not specify how or where Hernandez, 23, was apprehended.

WPD said the victim and suspect know each other and the incident “does not appear” to be gang related.

The status of the victim was not immediately known.

Hernandez was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on several charges that include Attempted Murder, Assault 1, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing.

The investigation into the shooting remains open. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Aaron DeVoe at 503-982-2345.