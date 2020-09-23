Woodlawn murder remains unsolved 5 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to an arrest for the unsolved 2015 murder of Stephen McCorvey Jr.
Stephen McCorvey Jr, 30, was shot to death on September 23 near the intersection of Northeast 15th Avenue and Buffalo Street, near the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 41-year-old woman was also shot but survived.
Statics released by the Gang Enforcement Team two days after the death indicated that the shooting may have gang ties. However, no arrests were ever made. Five years later, police still have no information on any suspects.
A $2,500 cash reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made here, or by calling 503.823.4357.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.