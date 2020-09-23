Woodlawn murder remains unsolved 5 years later

Stephen McCorvery Jr. was killed on Sept. 23, 2015. Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help with any information leading to an arrest for the unsolved 2015 murder of Stephen McCorvey Jr.

Stephen McCorvey Jr, 30, was shot to death on September 23 near the intersection of Northeast 15th Avenue and Buffalo Street, near the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 41-year-old woman was also shot but survived.

Statics released by the Gang Enforcement Team two days after the death indicated that the shooting may have gang ties. However, no arrests were ever made. Five years later, police still have no information on any suspects.

A $2,500 cash reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be made here, or by calling 503.823.4357.