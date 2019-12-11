Workers: ‘Brazen’ armed robbers hit several Eastside taverns

Portland police confirmed at least one armed robbery was under investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Reports of several recent armed robberies have businesses on Portland’s Eastside on high alert.

Portland police confirmed two masked men robbed Mock Crest Tavern on N Lombard Street at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The scenario was eerily familiar to bartenders miles away at Wilshire Tavern on NE 42nd Avenue where two masked men barged through the tavern’s backdoor with guns drawn a week earlier. They went straight for a customer’s wallet and directed the bartender toward the lottery games just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

“Our coworkers had guns in their faces,” said Wilshire Tavern employee Kim Warner. “Makes us all on edge.”

Two masked robbers are accused of a similar incident Nov. 11 at Mulligan’s on SE Hawthorne Boulevard. An employee there told KOIN 6 News he was robbed at gunpoint by men who also wanted lottery money. Since then, he said he’s talked to nearly a dozen other Eastside taverns and bars robbed or burglarized in recent weeks. Many of the incidents took place during business hours while customers were inside.

Employees at Lombard Pub just across the street from Mock Crest Tavern said they were robbed at gunpoint on Nov. 30. Days before, an employee at Lotsa Luck Bar and Grill on Powell says they were robbed, too.

“Scarier the more brazen they get — and you include customers which makes we as employees and bartenders way more protective,” Warner said. “It’s one thing to put a gun on us, but you put one on our customer and now you get a mama bear.”

Workers wondered if the incidents were connected and what might happen next.

“That’s the wild card, that’s when people get hurt — killed,” Warner said.

The Portland Police Bureau has not confirmed a connection between the incidents but the incident at Mock Crest Tavern remains under investigation. No arrests had been made at the time of this report.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies should call Portland police at 503.823.3333.