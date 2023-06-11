PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday marks six years since a 36-year-old was shot and killed inside his north Portland home. More than half a decade later, his family still wonders: Why?

Brian Spaulding was a true Portland native. He worked as a massage therapist, hosted a podcast with his friends and liked brewing his own beer. But when he didn’t show up to work one day in 2017, his coworkers contacted his parents.

“Got in the car and drove over. It’s only about a 15 minute drive to where he was renting a room in a house over on Northeast 10th,” his father George said in 2021.

He walked in and found his son shot to death.

“Worst day of my life.”

George, right, and Carolyn Spaulding hold an old family photo showing their son, Brian, in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Brian’s murder remains unsolved. For six years, his family has re-told his story hoping it will be the year they close the case. Brian’s family and friends established a reward for more than $20,000 in addition to a $2,500 reward from Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

His parents are once again asking the public for any information that could lead to an arrest.

George said that just knowing who did it would provide the family closure, even if the person is never prosecuted.

“There’s one person out there who knows exactly why Brian was murdered and that’s the person who pulled the trigger,” George said. “And it’s reasonable to assume that there’s at least one other person out there who knows or suspects they did it.”

To be eligible for the family and friends reward, a person with information must contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.

Anonymous tipsters can also be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers via their website or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).

