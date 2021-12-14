Would-be kidnapper tries to snatch boy in Pearl District

A man (circled) tried to abduct a 6-year-old boy as he walked down in the Pearl District with his father, December 14, 2021 (Screen grab from video released by PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police responded to a kidnapping call Tuesday at 3:18 p.m. after a man tried to kidnap a 6-year-old boy in the Pearl District.

According to PPB, the boy was walking with his father near The Fields Park at 1099 NW Overton Street, when the suspect tried to grab him. The father fought off the suspect who then ran away.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 20-30 years old, around 5-feet-1 to 5-3 tall, and heavyset with dark hair. At the time of the attempted kidnapping, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, white wash jeans, a grey beanie with a ball on top, and black and white shoes.

The boy and his father were not hurt during the incident.

Police searched for the suspect in the neighborhood but did not find him.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect and are seeking additional witnesses or photos of the incident.

Information on the case can be sent to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-348356.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest in any unsolved felony crime.