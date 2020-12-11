Wounded fugitive out of hospital, held in MultCo Jail

Jonathan Crowley now held in the Multnomah County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jonathan Crowley, the fugitive shot by US Marshals in North Portland Tuesday afternoon, was released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Jail, the US Marshals said Thursday evening.

Authorities said Crowley was shot once in the incident in the 7500 block of North Newell near Lombard.

He is listed as being held without bail.

On Tuesday, the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force spotted Crowley in a parked car in the 7500 block of North Newell near Lombard around 3:30 p.m. and tried to arrest him.

But Crowley tried to use his car to threaten the officers, a marshal shot him.

The 31-year-old was rushed to the hospital. No officers were injured.

Jonathan Crowley, December 10, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials said Crowley was wanted for the “crimes against person and who had fled from correctional supervision with the Multnomah County Parole and Probation Office.”

In May 2019, Crowley was arrested in Lake Oswego for entering parked cars. Police stopped the car he was riding in and arrested him. At that time he had felony warrants and was held in the Clackamas County Jail.

Though they were not involved in the shooting, the Portland police tweeted they are investigating the shooting.