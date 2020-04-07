Wrong-way driver fires shot at officer, flees to Oregon

Police say they do not believe there to be any threat to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wrong-way driver suspected of shooting at police officers and a woman he’s involved with remains on the loose after crossing from Vancouver into Portland early Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 1 a.m. when a Vancouver police officer saw 2 cars near the intersection of E. Fourth Plain and Grand boulevards and believed they were shooting at each other. Both cars drove through the intersection, but one driver turned and began going in the wrong direction on E. Fourth Plain, police said.

The driver kept going the wrong way and a pursuing police officer believed the man fired a bullet at him. The officer, who suffered minor injuries from flying glass, fired back, authorities said.

The man crossed into Oregon and the Vancouver police officer stopped at Jantzen Beach for treatment of his injuries.

The other driver, a woman, followed the chase and also pulled into Jantzen Beach to talk with police. She told authorities she and the man are in a relationship.

His car was found when the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT unit swept the area. But the driver was not located. Investigators don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

The involved officer was not seriously injured but has been placed on critical incident leave.

This is an active investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this when more information becomes available.