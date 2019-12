A wrong-way driver got stuck in the Taco Bell drive-thru. (Kennewick Police)

The incident happened in Kennewick, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver in Kennewick, Washington is charged with DUII after driving the wrong way through a Taco Bell drive-thru.

56-year-old Anastacia Etzwiler’s RV also got stuck in the drive-thru of the restaurant, Kennewick Police said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened after midnight on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a call of an RV stuck in the drive-thru of Taco Bell on Plaza Way. The RV… Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

Etzwiler was arrested and charged with DUII.