PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Leaders with the Beaverton School District say a recent “cyber security incident” may have compromised student passwords for email, Google, Canvas and other learning platforms.

The district has temporarily disabled student access to their accounts and district-issued Chromebooks, but warns that students who use their school password on social media should also lock those accounts.

School leaders say IT teams are in the process of preserving evidence of who they believe may be behind the issue, but did not share further details.

BSD officials sent an update to families on Wednesday, saying in part:

“While we believe that we know the origin and nature of the incident, we’ve been asked by the Beaverton Police Department not to disclose the details. This is an active investigation, and we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize the integrity of that investigation. We would caution the use of the word “hack” or “breach” until the full details are revealed…

…In the meantime, learning continues in our school buildings. Teachers, who still have access to their accounts and devices, are pivoting. They’ll communicate any information about assignments and due dates with students.“

The district says any assignments that were due Wednesday will be put on hold until the issue is resolved.

