PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County Public Health has issued a danger advisory at Lacamas Lake after test results showed high toxin levels.

A harmful algal bloom in the water heightened the level of cyanotoxins, which are particularly unsafe for young children and fatal for pets. Water samples taken at the lake earlier this week displayed toxin levels above those recommended by Washington’s Department of Health.

The harmful algal bloom affects several public access points throughout Lacamas Lake. Vancouver and Round Lake’s preexisting danger advisories are still in place.

Clark County Public Health cautions against all recreational activities such as swimming, canoeing, fishing, etc., in the aforementioned lakes. They also advise pet owners to keep pets away from the water.

If the cyanotoxins are ingested or touch the skin, they present serious health risks. Potential symptoms of inhaling bacteria are wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Potential symptoms of contact with the toxins are rashes, itching, blisters and eye irritation.

Accidentally swallowing water with cyanotoxins can lead to abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.

Clark County Public Health will take weekly water samples during the algal blooms to monitor toxin levels. Read more about the danger advisories on the Public Health website.