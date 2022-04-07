LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A dead body was discovered on a Lincoln City beach Thursday morning according to police.

Just after 7:30 a.m., police received a call about someone finding what they believed to be a dead body in the sand, just south of Canyon Drive Park. Investigators determined that it was, in fact, a dead man, partially buried in the sand near the base of a cliff embankment.

The body was removed from the beach and taken to a local mortuary. From there, it will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

The identity of the deceased man is currently unknown, and the details surrounding his death are under investigation.