Deadly crash closes Hwy 26 near Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a fatal crash closed Highway 26 near Banks, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the crash closed the highway near Southwest Pihl Road northwest of Banks.
“It’s a serious head-on collision (two vehicles) with a total of five patients,” said Mitch Ward, a spokesperson for Banks Fire District 13. “Highway 26 will be closed for a period of time while crews work the scene.”
WCSO deputies are on scene helping Oregon State Police with the investigation.
People are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
This is a developing story.