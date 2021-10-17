Deadly crash closes Hwy 26 near Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a fatal crash closed Highway 26 near Banks, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the crash closed the highway near Southwest Pihl Road northwest of Banks.

“It’s a serious head-on collision (two vehicles) with a total of five patients,” said Mitch Ward, a spokesperson for Banks Fire District 13. “Highway 26 will be closed for a period of time while crews work the scene.”

WCSO deputies are on scene helping Oregon State Police with the investigation.

A fatal crash has closed Highway 26 near SW Pihl Road northwest of Banks. Deputies are on scene helping @ORStatePolice which is the lead agency handling the investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. #pdxtraffic #alert pic.twitter.com/qSExnafqXj — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) October 17, 2021

People are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.