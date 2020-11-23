Deadly crash closes stretch of NE Marine Dr.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal crash closed a stretch of Northeast Marine Drive Sunday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the crash at on Northeast Marine Drive at Northeast Interlachen Lane at around 5:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office tweeted Northeast Marine Drive is closed between Interlachen Lane and Blue Lake Road while deputies investigate the fatal crash.

The sheriff’s office did not know when the road would reopen.