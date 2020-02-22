Deadly crash east of Astoria causes delays on Hwy 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers should anticipate delays on Highway 30 in Knappa following a deadly crash.
ODOT said two-way traffic has been flagged through the crash site. Possible lane closures may occur during the investigation.
There is no information yet on the circumstances of the crash.
