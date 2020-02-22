Deadly crash east of Astoria causes delays on Hwy 30

News

Two-way traffic has been flagged through the crash site

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police crime tape breaking crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Transportation said drivers should anticipate delays on Highway 30 in Knappa following a deadly crash.

ODOT said two-way traffic has been flagged through the crash site. Possible lane closures may occur during the investigation.

There is no information yet on the circumstances of the crash.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget