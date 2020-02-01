Deadly crash shuts down lane on I-5 in Salem

An investigation and cleanup effort are underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on I-5 Saturday forced officials to temporarily close a northbound lane just south of Kuebler Blvd.

The lane could be closed for several hours along with intermittent full closures of northbound lanes as crews clean the wreckage and investigate the incident, according to ODOT.

One person died in the crash and two vehicles were damaged. Police say there were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

ODOT has advised drivers to consider an alternate route or prepare for significant delays.