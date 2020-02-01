Deadly crash shuts down lane on I-5 in Salem

News

An investigation and cleanup effort are underway

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crash generic_232188

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly crash on I-5 Saturday forced officials to temporarily close a northbound lane just south of Kuebler Blvd.

The lane could be closed for several hours along with intermittent full closures of northbound lanes as crews clean the wreckage and investigate the incident, according to ODOT.

One person died in the crash and two vehicles were damaged. Police say there were no other injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

ODOT has advised drivers to consider an alternate route or prepare for significant delays.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget