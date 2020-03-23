Deadly Durham fire likely caused by smoking

The victim succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was killed and another person was injured after a fire tore through a Durham home Friday.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crew members were called to a residential fire on SW Chaucer Court at 7:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters and medics provided treatment to the two occupants of the home, a man and woman, who managed to escape on their own. Both were transported to a nearby hospital where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Investigators determined the blaze to be “accidental” and was “likely related to smoking near an oxygen source.” They did not provide any specifics on property damage.

No other injuries from the fire were reported.