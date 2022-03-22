PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Americans could receive a tax rebate from a proposed bill that hopes to limit price-gouging at the pump.

On Tuesday, Oregon Rep. Peter DeFazio introduced the Stop Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act. The legislation would tax oil and gas companies for excess profits made in 2022. That revenue would then be returned to consumers through a rebate.

“Big Oil is foaming at the mouth,” said Rep. DeFazio. “After price-gouging Americans in 2021 to make record profits, Big Oil is now reaping the benefits of Putin’s price hike.”

While oil and gas companies continue to rake in billions, Defazio says those at the pump are dealing with scathing gas prices. These companies are reportedly refusing to increase production which would in turn reduce prices.

According to a report from Accountable, the top oil and gas companies profited $205 billion in 2021 alone.

Under DeFazio’s proposed bill, companies would have to pay a 50% windfall profit if its adjusted taxable income in 2022 was more than 110% of its average ATI from 2015 to 2019.

Further, the revenue collected through the windfall profit tax would be returned to Americans. According to the release, eligibility for the rebate is identical to the stimulus payments.