PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators in Portland are set to march for abortion rights as part of a national day of action in response to the leaked opinion draft by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

The rally in Portland is just one of more than 380 “Bans off our Bodies” events set from coast to coast Saturday.

According to the event page on the Planned Parenthood Action Fund website, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon is inviting people to raise awareness after the leak, which was first reported by Politico.

The protest comes just after the U.S. Senate failed to codify abortion rights on Wednesday, blocked by a Republican filibuster. The vote to bypass the filibuster fell largely along party lines, resulting in a 51-49 tally against proceeding. Sixty votes were needed.

Organizers say it is necessary to act now, all across the country, to demonstrate that people support abortion access and that “we won’t back down.”

“This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion,” said the website. “26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.”

The event is planned from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The march will take place in downtown Portland, but organizers asked attendees to sign up for the rally’s address.

Organizers say the time and location of the event is also subject to change. People will receive more event details, such as march routes, as the event gets closer. Click here for more information.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore) and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are scheduled to speak at a press conference downtown immediately preceding the rally at 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on KOIN.com.