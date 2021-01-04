Depoe Bay Fire says tsunami siren was false alarm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Depoe Bay Fire District was reassuring people Saturday that there was no threat of a tsunami after the emergency sirens were activated.

According to Depoe Bay Fire Chief Daniels, the emergency tsunami sirens were activated due to the predicted high wind watch that started Saturday afternoon. He said it was apparently an alert for the approaching weather system.

This resulted in numerous concerned and panicked calls made to dispatch.

The fire district clarified there was no tsunami threat to Depoe Bay and there was no earthquake.