Deputies: 3 children watching when mother shot father in Jefferson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s three children were watching when she shot her husband outside their home Saturday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in front of a home in the 600 block of Union Street in Jefferson shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The first deputy at the scene found neighbors confronting 37-year-old Alicia Torres. The deputy found Torres’ husband, 43-year-old Donald Secrest, with a gunshot wound.

Secrest was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe Torres and Secrest were arguing in their home before the shooting. When Secrest tried to leave, the sheriff’s office says Torres shot him once while he was in his car backing out of the driveway. Their three children witnessed the shooting.

Torres was lodged in the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.