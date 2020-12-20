Deputies arrest stabbing suspect after hours-long standoff near Tualatin

The sheriffs office called in a crisis negotiations team before the suspect surrendered.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman early Sunday morning after they say she stabbed a man at a house near Tualatin.

Deputies responded to the incident after a man arrived at a local hospital and said he had been stabbed.

The man said the incident occurred at a house in the 20600 block of Southwest 65th Avenue near Tualatin, in unincorporated Washington County.

Deputies surrounded the house while the suspect, 48-year-old Astella Smith, of Tualatin, was still inside.

A crisis negotiations unit and tactical negotiations team responded to the scene. A judge signed a warrant ordering deputies to take Smith into custody and search the home for evidence.

The sheriff’s office said Smith surrendered shortly before 7 a.m. She was booked in the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Her bail was set at $250,000.

The stabbing victim was treated and is expected to survive.