Deputies ID man stabbed, killed in Marion County

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after an early morning stabbing in Marion County on August 13, 2021. (MCSO)

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a stabbing in Marion County.

Travis Richard Juetten, 26, was stabbed and killed last Friday in the early morning hours, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Juetten’s wife, Jamilyn Rebekah Juetten, 24, is in stable condition and recovering in a local hospital. The surviving victim and next of kin have been notified, deputies said.

A stabbing was reported at a residence in the rural area of Hazelgreen Road NE and Howell Prairie Road NE around 3 a.m. last Friday.

Authorities have not provided any suspect information at this time.

Detectives wish to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the stabbing. An anonymous tip can be submitted by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411. Individuals can also call the MCSO non-emergency line at 503-588-5032.

