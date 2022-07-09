PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old man was assaulted and later died Friday night, and now Lane County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they’ve named a person of interest in the case.

Deputies responded to the report of an assault just after 10 p.m. Friday at a home off McKenzie Highway near Leaburg. Authorities say the 70-year-old victim was attacked at his home and he did not survive.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s identity and specific details about the attack, but they have named 37-year-old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest.

Deputies released this photo of 37-year-old Nickolas Trevor Jessee, who they say fled from the scene of an assault-turned-homicide and has been named a person of interest in the case. Authorities are currently looking for Jessee and asked the public to dial 911 if they see him. (Courtesy/Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

LCSO says he fled the scene before investigators arrived, but he’s believed to still be in the area. Authorities asked members of the public to be on the lookout for Jessee and to call 911 if anyone sees him. It’s unknown whether he is armed.

Drivers in the area have also been told to avoid hitchhikers.

Investigators released a photo of Jessee, who is described as standing at about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.