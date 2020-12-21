Deputies locate missing Aloha boys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they located two boys from Aloha who were reported missing Sunday.

John and Taylor Busby were last seen near the home at around 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media, asking for help locating them.

The two boys were found safe in Aloha and were reunited with their family shortly after 8 p.m.

