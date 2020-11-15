Deputies seek woman suspected of strong-arm robbery in Cornelius

The Washington County Sheriffs Office says this woman is suspected of committing strong-arm robbery at a store in Cornelius on Nov. 12, 2020. They have identified the woman as 28-year-old Natashia R. Gomez, of Hillsboro. Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the sheriffs office. Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriffs Office

Store employees say the woman tried stealing almost $700 worth of items.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman suspected of committing a strong-arm robbery at a store in Cornelius Thursday evening.

Deputies say they responded to the reported strong-arm robbery at a farm and ranch store in the 3800 block of Baseline Road at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, employees told deputies they saw a woman walking through the store and loading items in a baby stroller, which was partially covered by a blanket. The woman then reportedly walked past all the cash registers and left the store without paying for the items.

A store employee said they contacted the woman near the front door and the woman assaulted the employee. The employee was not injured.

Store personnel later determined the items the woman had tried to steal were valued at almost $700.

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Natashia R. Govez, of HIllsboro. They do not know her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s location or about this case should contact deputies at (503) 629-0111.