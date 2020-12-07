Deputies: Waldport man attacked, killed by burglary suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Waldport man was killed by a burglary suspect who had broken into his home early Sunday morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a report of a burglary in progress on South Crestline Drive in Waldport shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The 911 caller told dispatch her husband was fighting a suspect inside their home.

When deputies arrived, they found 66-year-old Mark Campbell, of Waldport, dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says he died from injuries he sustained during the fight. Deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Abby Dorsey at (541) 265-0777.