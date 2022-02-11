Despite drop in visits, Oregon public libraries are more popular than ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home of Powell’s Books, the late Beverly Cleary, and more than 200 public libraries, Oregon is in many ways a book lover’s paradise; however, a recent report shows how Oregonians engage with reading has dramatically shifted in this new digital era.

Using data provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services’s annual Public Libraries Survey, a recent WordsRated report analyzed trends of the U.S. public library system since 1992 and found despite the steep decline of in-person visits, library use is more popular than ever thanks to a switch to digital.

“What’s most interesting to me personally is that as libraries have evolved with the times and continued to grow, they have been doing this in the face of consistent underfunding from the government,” WordsRated Research Director Nicholas Rizzo said. “In fact, total government funding hasn’t covered library operating expenses since 1992.”

The non-commercial research organization surveyed over 12.5 million data points to compile a complete view of US public library trends, spanning over 30 years.

As the data used for the WordsRated study ranged from 1992 to 2019, it is worth noting the research illustrates pre-pandemic trends and does not reflect any changes due to COVID-19.

The full study can be viewed here.

Oregon’s public libraries are a strong example of Rizzo’s findings. The study found while Oregon had the lowest physical collection use in the nation of only 2.11 per capita, the total collection use in the state was 14.51 per capita – the fourth highest in the US.

And although the research showed library visits in the US have been on a 10-year decline and people are borrowing fewer books, there are more registered borrowers and total collections than ever.

“The logic seems simple enough, less people are going to the library and there are fewer books being borrowed, so ‘libraries must be dying,’ when in fact, libraries have never been more popular,” according to the study’s authors.

Despite the drop in physical collection use in places like Oregon, total library collection use increased to a record high of 2.98 billion in 2019 across the US – a 15.96% jump since 2013.

Researchers credit this paradox to a public shift away from print and in-person library visits, and a rise in popularity among digital library content such as audiobooks and eBooks.

“Using just visits and materials borrowed to assess libraries is outdated as the role of libraries and how they serve their communities is evolving,” the survey stated. “This is because it fails to account for how libraries are evolving to serve their communities digitally, while also evolving how they make use of their physical space.”

Of all 50 US states, the data showed Oregon had the 18th highest amount of digital items borrowed per capita, with over 8.34 million ebooks and 5.29 million audio materials included in the state’s total 24-million-item library collection.