PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke and rain have returned to parts of Portland as the Camp Creek Wildfire continues to burn.

Accumulating rain is a welcomed sight, but showers have helped push winds and the Camp Creek wildfire smoke west into Portland on Thursday.

Rainfall totals continue to add up over western Oregon and Washington

Air quality advisories have been issued for the Portland and Vancouver area through Friday afternoon. Time spent outdoors should be limited during this time as air quality continues to change.

Portland’s National Weather Service issues an air quality advisory for the Portland metro area through Friday, September 1, 2023

Cooler temperatures might make it tempting to open doors and winds, but poor air quality could cause issues for those who are sensitive to wildfire smoke.

Northerly winds return to the Portland area by the mid-morning hours Friday, September 1, 2023

Wind direction is expected to change by Friday afternoon.

A more northerly flow will help clear the smoke and haze out of the area as sunshine and warmer temperatures return.