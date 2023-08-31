PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Smoke and rain have returned to parts of Portland as the Camp Creek Wildfire continues to burn.
Accumulating rain is a welcomed sight, but showers have helped push winds and the Camp Creek wildfire smoke west into Portland on Thursday.
Air quality advisories have been issued for the Portland and Vancouver area through Friday afternoon. Time spent outdoors should be limited during this time as air quality continues to change.
Cooler temperatures might make it tempting to open doors and winds, but poor air quality could cause issues for those who are sensitive to wildfire smoke.
Wind direction is expected to change by Friday afternoon.
A more northerly flow will help clear the smoke and haze out of the area as sunshine and warmer temperatures return.