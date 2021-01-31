Detectives investigate homicide in Northeast Portland

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating a homicide after responding to a reported stabbing in the Hazelwood Neighborhood Sunday evening.

The stabbing was reported at around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of NOrtheast 120th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. He died at the scene.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of death at a later time and date.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0762.