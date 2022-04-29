KOIN 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple suspects are at large following a crash that injured at least two people in Southeast Portland on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Portland Police Bureau tells KOIN 6 News someone was driving a stolen van near Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast Ash street shortly after 5 p.m. When officers tried stopping the driver, the person attempted to flee.

Instead of pursuing the van, officers deployed spike strips. PPB says the driver still did not stop — and eventually crashed into another driver and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians was severely injured. Both were transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Multiple suspects ran from the van after the crash, authorities say. PPB is now using K9 units and Air Support to search for them.

A heavy police presence near damaged vehicles in Southeast Portland on April 29, 2022.

A heavy police presence near damaged vehicles in Southeast Portland on April 29, 2022.

Police presence in Southeast Portland on April 29, 2022. (KOIN)

Police presence in Southeast Portland on April 29, 2022. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News’ Jami Seymore is on the scene and says the crashed white box truck remains in the middle of the street, along with several other damaged vehicles. There are various car parts and other debris strewn about as well.

Roads surrounding the scene are currently blocked off.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when new information is available.