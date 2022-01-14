‘Disgusted’: Mayor, police chief condemn ‘offensive’ PPB training slide

Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell both issued statements Friday regarding an inappropriate PowerPoint slide that may have appeared as part of a Portland Police Bureau training session.

According to a release from the Mayor’s office, the slide was discovered while documents were being reviewed as part of a lawsuit filed against the city in connection with the 2020 protests. The specific slide was the last of 110 slides used in the training session. The picture on it depicts someone wearing body armor and a helmet, who appears to be a police officer, physically confronting a protester. The text on the slide contains profanity and refers to the protesters as “hippies” while making reference to using bats and pepper spray to injure them.

An ‘offensive’ slide that appeared in Portland Police Bureau training material is under Internal Affairs investigation (courtesy: City of Portland)

“I am disgusted that this offensive content was added to a training presentation for our police officers,” Wheeler said in the statement. “As soon as I was made aware of the incident, I reached out to Chief Lovell, who shared my deep concern and assured me that a thorough and a complete investigation was underway.”

According to the ongoing investigation, it is unclear who added the slide or if it was actually ever presented as part of a training session. The statement goes on to outline that the slide could have been created as early as 2018 and the incident has been under investigation by PPB Internal Affairs since it was discovered.

“The message on the training presentation slide was contrary to PPB’s values and what we are trying to achieve as an organization,” Chief Lovell said in his statement. “Upon learning of its existence, I ordered an Internal Affairs investigation.

“I want to make it clear that the content of this message is not representative of the Portland Police Bureau and it is disappointing to all of us who work so hard to earn the community’s trust.”

At the end of his statement, Mayor Wheeler issued a further condemnation of both the slide and the attitude it portrayed: “I believe that the hard-working members of the Portland Police Bureau who are seeing this for the first time are also angered and disgusted by the image and words on this slide and how it portrays members of our community and law enforcement.”

The reveal of the PowerPoint slide image came after the 2020 racial injustice protests. A report in September 2021 presented by the Citizen Review Committee’s Crowd Control and Use of Force workgroup largely blamed the Portland Police Bureau for violence at the protests, according to KOIN 6 News media partner the Portland Tribune.

