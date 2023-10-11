PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time is running out to view the eclipse safely! If your solar glasses are stuck in the mail or not yet ordered there is a way to view the annual eclipse safely on Saturday.

An eclipse viewing box is a quick and simple way to enjoy Saturday’s eclipse safely with typical household items.

Supplies needed

Shoe box

Tin foil

Sizers

Tape

Pen/Pencil

White paper

Supplies needed to create your own solar eclipse viewing box

First, two holes will need to be made on one side of the box, nearly five inches apart, on the longest side of the box. A lid is needed for this to work. Next, a square of tin foil needs to be cut to cover one of the holes that was cut into the shoe box. The tin foil needs to be taped securely over one of the holes.

A small hole should be punctured in the tin foil with the pen or pencil. The smaller the hole, the clearer your solar eclipse view will be inside the box.

A white piece of paper should be tapped on the opposite side of the holes on the inside of the box if the box is a dark color. This will make for easier viewing practices.

To view the eclipse, you will need to turn away from the direct sunlight, making sure that the direct sun is able to shine over the tin foil. Once you are in position, you will need to cup your hands around the other hole in the shoe box and look into the box.

You should be able to watch the eclipse safely as long as the sun is shining.