Dog breeders awarded $400k over destroyed semen

The suit said the International Canine Semen Bank lost vials of semen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon jury has awarded two Salem-based dog breeders $400,000 after a sperm bank reportedly lost vials containing semen from a popular breed of Labrador Retrievers.

Richard Weiner and Brad Barcroft sued the International Canine Semen Bank for allegedly losing the DNA as well as damaging the quality of the remaining samples, according the Statesman Journal. Tests in 2013 revealed some of the semen stored at the bank had degraded in value.

Weiner and Barcroft’s complaint says the bank failed to tell the breeders about the semen’s damage. Employees of the Sandy-based bank improperly mixed and diluted the semen making the material less effective for artificial insemination, according to the to breeders.

The International Canine Semen Bank, which has been in operation for more than four decades, did not comment on the ruling.