Video of the hard-to-watch incident has been shared hundreds of times on social media. (Anaheim Police)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) – Police in Anaheim, California, say they’re looking to speak with a man who was filmed punching and kicking a dog in the hallway of an apartment complex this past week.

The video, which was captured on a doorbell security camera, has been shared hundreds of times on social media. Police believe it happened in recent days at the large Gateway apartment complex next to Angel Stadium.

“As a dog owner, I would never kick my dog in the face, no matter how bad she did something. So, yeah, it’s not easy to look at,” said Alex Cannas, a dog owner who spoke with KTLA after watching the video.

WARNING: Video contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

It seems that the more people see the video, the more outrage continues to grow.

Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department said they’ve been made aware of the viral video and are now trying to find the abuser.

“We started getting tagged and videos in our inboxes on a variety of social media platforms that showed this video,” Carringer said. “I knew immediately that it would be something that the Anaheim Police Department would investigate.”

Carringer agreed that the video appeared to show an extreme reaction by the man in question, but said it would be up to police detectives to get the full picture and determine whether or not criminal charges are warranted.

As of Friday, police were still trying to identify the man in the video.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.