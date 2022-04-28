DALLAS, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters rescued a pair of dogs and a pair of bearded dragons from a house fire in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Dallas Fire responded to a house fire on the 1800 block of SE Holman Ave. after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the residence and called 911.

While two firefighters extinguished the flames, another two firefighters located and rescued the four animals from inside the house. The dogs were taken to a local veterinarian and treated for smoke inhalation after medics provided the canines with oxygen therapy, while the bearded dragons were unharmed.

All four animals are safely back with their family.

The fire was contained in the house’s kitchen area, which is where it is believed to originate. No one was home at the time the fire started, and the cause is under investigation.