PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two dogs that mauled a 6-year-old boy to death in Northeast Portland on Dec. 5 have been euthanized, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to PPB, the Great Dane-mastiff mixes attacked the child at a family friend’s house on 112th Avenue in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood at approximately 7:30 a.m. A woman who attempted to stop the attack was hospitalized with minor injuries. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

PPB spokesperson Mike Benner said that officers who responded to the attack arrived to find a bloody scene.

“They were greeted at the door by a woman who was covered in blood and had suffered some injuries trying to stop a dog attack,” Benner said.

The Multnomah County Animal Services is holding a third dog that was also at the home at the time of the attack as the investigation is ongoing.