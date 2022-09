PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the dog days of summer gone, now comes Dogtoberfest!

The annual event is considered Portland’s biggest pet-friendly Oktoberfest.

Dogtoberfest is happening Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Lucky Lab Brew Pub, and doubles as a fundraiser for animal hospital Dove-Lewis.

AM Extra was joined by Lauren Cox with Dove-Lewis with all the details for this family-friendly event.

