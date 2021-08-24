DOJ meets City of Portland in court over PPB’s use of force

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Portland were in court today in front of a federal district court judge about offering recommendations for Portland police.

The six-hour hearing follows the DOJ’s assertion the Portland Police Bureau no longer being in compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement originally about mental health incidents and use of force following the 2020 protests. The DOJ issued a list of requests, including body cameras, earlier this year.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has voiced his approval for the cameras, and the bureau is looking into options.

Other requests from the DOJ include looking at officers’ use of force, training, holding officers’ accountable, and community engagement.

At the hearing, the Portland Police Association, the Albina Ministerial Alliance Coalition for Justice and Police Reform, Amicus Mental Health Alliance and the Portland Committee on Community-engaged Policing gave presentations.

Twelve people also spoke publicly about their experiences or the experiences of others with PPB, including the incidents from last summer regarding protests throughout the city.

Mediations will start between the DOJ and the city next month to discuss the recommendations.

Both agencies are due back in court after mediations on Tuesday, Nov. 9.