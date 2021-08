YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar Tree that caught fire nearly a year ago in Youngstown has reopened.

The store on Mahoning Avenue reopened Thursday. It was destoyed last September by an unlikely arsonist.

The Youngstown fire department said it was started by a 5-year old boy who was in the store with his father.

No charges were ever filed and there were no injuries.

Just the roof and steel framed remained after the fire.

The damage estimate was $300,000.