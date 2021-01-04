Dolphin washes ashore in SW Wash., will be used for research

A male striped dolphin washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula in Southwest Washington on Jan. 3, 2021. The Seaside Aquarium plans to study the animal’s corpse. TiffanyBoothe/SeasideAquarium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seaside Aquarium is planning to study a dolphin that washed ashore on the Long Beach Peninsula in Southwest Washington Sunday morning.

According to the aquarium, the 6.8-foot male striped dolphin washed ashore at around 11:30 a.m. The aquarium said the dolphin must have died shortly before it washed ashore and is very well preserved.

Staff from the Seaside Aquarium recovered the animal and took it to Portland State University where it will be necropsied.

The aquarium said striped dolphins are some of the most widespread and abundant dolphins in the world. They’re common along the west coast of the United States and can be found in groups of 25 to 100 and will at times gather in the thousands.

Based on the washed-ashore dolphin’s size, researchers believe it was between 6 and 15 years old. Striped dolphins can live up to about 58 years.

The Seaside Aquarium responds to all dead and live marine mammal strandings from the tip of the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington to Tillamook Bay, Oregon. They’ve been partnering with PSU since 1991.