It’s official: President Trump impeached

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has officially been impeached by the House of Representatives after a day of dramatic debating on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The impeachment votes on Articles I and II, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress respectively, were largely along party lines, with 230-197 for Article I and 229-198 for Article II. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) voted present for both articles. Three lawmakers abstained from voting on both impeachment articles.

The votes mark the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached, following the impeachments of Andrew Johnson in March of 1868 and Bill Clinton on Dec. 19, 1998. Neither Johnson nor Clinton were removed from office by the U.S. Senate.

A third president, Richard Nixon, resigned from the executive office on Aug. 9, 1974, amid the Watergate scandal that started in 1972 rather than face an impeachment vote.

The impeachment process started after a whistleblower raised concerns about Trump’s July call with the president of Ukraine.

The U.S. Senate will take up the high crimes and misdemeanors trial in January 2020.

