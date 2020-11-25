Donations raised for Oregon Dog Rescue after break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People are coming together to help the Oregon Dog Rescue after a reported break-in overnight Tuesday.

According to the Tualatin-based nonprofit, the rescue’s manager found a door had a smashed-in window this morning and found that someone had taken items from the main office.

No dogs were taken, and all 40 dogs are safe.

Tualatin police didn’t find anyone inside, and surveillance video of the suspect has been handed over for the investigation.

Kim Harney, the rescue’s manager, said it’s frustrating someone would target an organization that doesn’t have a lot of extra money.

“People have come to our porch and stolen dog food. That’s one thing. Not a big deal,” she said. “But to break a window, actually go inside and ransack the office is a little scary.”

However, animal lovers and good Samaritans have donated more than $1,200 to help pay for a new door, window, locks and an alarm system.

To learn more about the nonprofit, including how to give a dog a forever home, click here.