PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were rescued after a tree fell onto a homeless camp in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to a report of tree limbs falling onto a tent near the intersection of 94th Avenue and Gladstone Street shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters cut down part of the tree and evacuated all three people inside. One person suffered minor injuries but refused medical care.

Firefighters rescue three people trapped inside a tent by a downed tree in southeast Portland on Jan. 13, 2024. (PF&R)

The ongoing snowstorm also brought down a large tree near the intersection of A Avenue and 9th Street in Lake Oswego Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.

A tree brought down by a snowstorm in Lake Oswego on Jan. 13, 2024. (Lake Oswego Police Department.)

“With the blustery wind, trees are coming down and blocking roads,” the Lake Oswego Police Department said. “If you have to go out, please be very careful and expect delays.”