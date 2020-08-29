Dozens of spent casings found near Farragut Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau as launched an investigation into a shooting near Farragut Park Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 7700 block of North Kerby Avenue around 10:45 p.m. They found evidence of gunfire–including more than 40 spent casings–but no victims.

At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital on reports of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said circumstances of the victim’s injury are still under investigation.

Anyone who has information about these incidents are asked to either call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or submit an anonymous tip online.