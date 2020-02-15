Driver crashes into tree, arrested on assault and reckless driving charges

An investigation into whether the driver was impaired remains open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested on multiple charges for his alleged role in a crash in the Tanasbourne neighborhood Friday night.

Tieghlor Anderson reportedly crashed his car into a tree near the intersection of NW Cornell Road and Evergreen Parkway.

Responding officers charged Anderson, 26, with assault in the second degree, two counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and criminal mischief. While speed was determined to be a factor in the incident, deputies said they were still investigating whether Anderson was impaired.

No further details on the assault charge were immediately provided.

Anderson was transported to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.