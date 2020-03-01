Driver flees scene after deadly hit and run in Hollywood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have launched an investigation into a deadly hit and run crash in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood.
A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of NE 42nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street around 9:30 p.m Saturday. Responding officers determined the pedestrian died as a result of the crash.
The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.
Police said anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.