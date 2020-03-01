Driver flees scene after deadly hit and run in Hollywood

The victim was struck at the intersection of NE 42nd Ave and NE Halsey St

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have launched an investigation into a deadly hit and run crash in Portland’s Hollywood neighborhood.

A pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle at the intersection of NE 42nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street around 9:30 p.m Saturday. Responding officers determined the pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police said anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.