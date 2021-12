The man's name has not yet been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man whose car crashed into a power pole in Northeast Portland Sunday was shot to death, officials said on Monday.

Around 5:49 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report that a car had crashed into a pole near the intersection of NE 45th Avenue and Portland Highway. When they arrived, police said they found a man dead in the car.

The victim’s name will be released after officials notify his family.

The investigation remains underway.