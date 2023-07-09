The SE Portland crash that killed one person and led officers to another victim suffering from a gunshot wound on July 8. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead, and another was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of 102nd Ave. and Washington St. in Southeast Portland on July 8.

The Portland Police Bureau states that officers responded to the scene of the crash at 10:19 p.m. and found the passenger of one vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. The driver of the other crashed vehicle was found suffering from a gunshot wound and both people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance,” PPB stated in a press release. “The person with the gunshot wound was one of them and is being treated at the hospital. The other person transported, a passenger in the other vehicle, died at the hospital.”

The shooting is believed to have occurred at a different location prior to the crash, police say. No arrests have been made in connection to the crash or the shooting.

“This is the 34th crash-related fatality of 2023 in Portland and the 6th in the last 16 days,” PPB said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting or the crash is asked to email PPB at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov using the case number 23-179745.