Driver killed in crash on Sandy Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a car crash took place Saturday morning in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.
First responders arrived to the site of the crash on NE Sandy Blvd west of NE 105th Ave just after 9:30 a.m. The lone occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
No other injuries or damage have been reported.
Police have temporarily blocked traffic in between NE 104th and NE 105th on Sandy Blvd.
Anyone with information about the crash is urge to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.