Driver killed in crash on Sandy Blvd

Traffic on NE Sandy Blvd between NE 104th and NE 105th is temporarily blocked

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a car crash took place Saturday morning in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

First responders arrived to the site of the crash on NE Sandy Blvd west of NE 105th Ave just after 9:30 a.m. The lone occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries or damage have been reported.

Police have temporarily blocked traffic in between NE 104th and NE 105th on Sandy Blvd.

Anyone with information about the crash is urge to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.