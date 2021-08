LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed in a wrong way crash on Interstate 5 in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police.

29-year-old Shiloh Edsitty of Albany was southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a freightliner semi-truck operated by Phillip Paylor, 55, of Grants Pass at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Edsitty sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased, but Paylor was not injured, said OSP.